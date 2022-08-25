NMMC installs grill fencing to prevent encroachment under flyover space in Sanpada

NMMC | FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has installed an 11-foot-high grill to block access to the area under the flyover at Sanpada along the Sion-Panvel highway to prevent encroachment and to keep the vicinity clean. The civic body will also beautify the location by adding bright colours to the grills.

Eyeing the number one spot in the Cleanliness Survey, the NMMC is giving a new look to every nook and corner of the city. After beautifying side walls along the highway, the civic body has taken the job of cleaning areas under the flyover.

There are four flyovers along the Sion-Panvel highway that pass through the NMMC jurisdiction but are managed by the Public Works Department (PWD). While three flyovers – in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur – are clean, the space under the Sanpada flyover was in a pathetic condition due to encroachment by beggars and anti-social elements and had been neglected for a long time.

“Though the flyover falls under the jurisdiction of the PWD, the unhygienic condition was giving a bad look to the city,” said a senior civic official. He added all the citizens of Navi Mumbai are working hard to raise its rank to the number one clean city in the country, among the big cities with a population of 10-40 lakh.

“Now, the fencing under the flyover on the Sion-Panvel Highway in front of Sanpada railway station will prevent the unsanitary movement of homeless people under the flyover,” said the official.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the location and suggested increasing the height of the fencing and cleaning the area. “Apart from cleaning the space under the flyover, the grills will be coloured for a refreshing new look,” said the official.