Mumbai: BMC to construct 4-lane Goregaon creek bridge | Salman Ansari

The BMC has decided to construct a four-lane flyover to connect Andheri (east) to Goregaon (west), built across the Goregaon creek. The civic body has floated tenders worth Rs 418, 53,30,000 for its construction.

According to an officer from the bridges department, “This bridge will be 500-metre-long and 33-metre-wide, made of stainless steel. The bridge will use cable-based technology and will be illuminated.” According to the BMC, there is a 36.6-metre-long road near Goregaon creek. In the development plan of 1991, the creek area was earmarked for the construction of a bridge. The civic body has now decided to take up the construction keeping in mind heavy traffic jams in the area.

“Some plots of the creek area are private and there are also 350 slums. The Andheri (east) and Goregaon (west) ward offices of the BMC will scrutinise whether these slums are legal and thereafter, a decision to shift them elsewhere will be taken,” said the officer.

“This is the second time we have invited tenders for the project. The first time around we had decided to construct the bridge using normal steel. Later, we decided to use stainless steel to avoid rusting as this bridge will be constructed over the creek,” the officer said, adding that using stainless steel will reduce the maintenance cost of the bridge.

The BMC has invited tenders for the project and after the appointment of a consultant, permissions will be sought from the Environment Department and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). There are also some electricity cables along the route and the BMC will hold discussions with the company about their removal.

