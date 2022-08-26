Thane: Mobile Health Center initiated by CM Shinde & TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma for tribal residents

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

In order to provide better and more advanced health services to the tribal residents near their homes, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) started the 'Moving Health Center' in collaboration with the TMC Public Health Department and the ICICI Foundation.

The center was inaugurated by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, and TMC chief Dr. Vipin Sharma on Friday, August 26.

During the inauguration, MLA Pratap Sarnaik, former MLA Ravindra Phatak, former mayor Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, TMC ommissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma, former standing committee chairman Sanjay Bhoir, former corporators and deputy commissioner Manish Joshi were present.

On behalf of the Thane Municipal Corporation, health facilities are provided to the citizens in all ward committees as well as in municipal hospitals. However, the residents of some tribal areas of the city are not able to come to the health centre for treatment. For this reason, with an aim to provide basic as well as modern health facilities to them near their residences, TMC teamed up with ICICI Foundation to create a new free mobile health center.

Trained staff have been appointed in this mobile health center, which includes doctors, nurses, ward boys, cleaning staff, etc. Primary as well as essential service facilities have been made available to the people of the tribal areas. In this primary examination, medication, vaccination, and pregnant women will also be examined. It is a mobile health centre equipped with state-of-the-art machines. It will also be used to transport pregnant women. Also, a contact number will be added based on the toll-free contact number of the Disaster Management Cell to contact this Mobile Health Centre.