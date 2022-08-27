e-Paper Get App

Union Minister Tudu visits Palghar as part of BJP's 'Mission 2024'

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu | Photo: PTI

Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu was on a three-day tour of Palghar district in Maharashtra as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Lok Sabha constituency outreach programme called 'Mission 2024'.

The Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs interacted with party functionaries and asked them to apprise people of development works of the Centre.

He was also told about issues people were facing in the predominantly tribal district, a party functionary said.

The visit concluded on Friday, he added.

