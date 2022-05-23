Mumbai: Up for redevelopment, Chikhalwadi demolition begins after 15 years

Mumbai: With the beginning of Tardeo's Chikhalwadi chawl demolition, the redevelopment of one of the city's oldest chawl has finally inched closer to reality.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported how the redevelopment was stuck despite 120 out of total 276 tenants vacating their houses in 2007.

However, there are other tenants who have dispute about the proposed development project initiated by a private developer.

Juni Chikhalwadi Rahiwasi Seva Sangh joint secretary Suraj Shetty said the eviction notice has been issued to the remaining 80 tenants, who are still staying there. He said that they are hopeful that other remaining tenants will also support this redevelopment as the existing structure is in dilapidated condition, which may become more dangerous during monsoon.

He said, "The tenants like him, who agreed for redevelopment, have been given Rs 2.40 lakh rent for one year, additional Rs 6 lakh as corpus funds and a promise of over 500 sq ft new house with modern amenities."

A lottery has been held so that tenants will know on which floor their new houses will be, while an agreement of permanent house in the newly-constructed building has been done, he added.

A building of 30 floors will be constructed to accommodate the original chawl tenants, while separate buildings will be made by builder for saleable component. The redevelopment will now be jointly carried out by builder Rajendra Chaturvedi of M/s Shreepati Skies and Man Infraconstruction.

