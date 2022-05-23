Mumbai: City finding its own way to preserve biodiversity amid growing concrete jungle; 4 lakh native trees planted so far by BMC

As May 22 was celebrated as International Biodiversity Day with the aim of creating awareness in the world about the need to conserve and preserve it, Mumbai, a bustling and ever-growing city, is finding its own way to preserve and protect its biodiversity.

According to the head of garden department of BMC, Jeetendra Pardeshi, there are various parks and nurseries in the city with different concepts such as fragrant gardens, palm gardens, rose gardens, Miyawaki-style gardens, etc in all 24 wards of the corporation where many rare species of trees are conserved and nurtured.

He also said that as a result, even in a busy and growing city like Mumbai, you can easily see biodiversity. A variety of colourful butterflies, insects and a variety of birds can be easily spotted in any of the gardens you visit.

"The Miyawaki-style urban afforestation implemented by BMC is helping to conserve Mumbai's biodiversity and about 4 lakh native species of trees have been planted in 64 places. Also, due to this Miyawaki forest, various birds, insects and reptiles can be seen roaming freely in the city,” said Pardeshi.

Sanjiv Valsan, an activist and member of Ped Lagao Ped Bachao NGO, said, "We Mumbaikars are blessed to have the Aarey forest which is the lung of our city. No other city in the world has such a huge forest in the middle of it. The importance of biodiversity and nature conservation is realised when we see the temperature difference we feel once we enter the Aarey Forest. We can actually feel a drop of 4 degrees in the temperature compared to the rest of the city.”

"We need to protect our trees and animals not just for their sake but also for ourselves, we will not survive if we do not protect and conserve them,” added the activist.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 06:59 AM IST