Over 8K bottles of Cough Syrup seized by NCB in Mumbai & Thane; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai had launched an operation and had seized 864 kilograms (8640 bottles) of Codeine based Cough Syrup valued at Rs 35 lakhs at Bhiwandi in Thane and had intercepted two persons along with one Bolero pickup jeep and a two-wheeler on Saturday. The said syrup was meant for supply for non-prescribed and intoxicating purposes in various parts of Mumbai and Thane.

According to the NCB, on the basis of input developed by the officials, an NCB team mounted surveillance at the Agra-Mumbai Highway near Bhiwandi and intercepted a Bolero Pickup jeep. "After searching the vehicle, a total of 864 kilograms (8640 bottles) of Codeine based cough syrup were found systematically stuffed in 60 boxes in the vehicle. The carrier of the seized drugs was intercepted immediately," said an NCB official.

He added, "On the basis of spot interrogation, the carrier revealed details of the receiver of the said consignment. Then a trap was laid to nab the receiver and within a few hours, he too landed in the NCB trap. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase of approximately two kilometres. A case has been registered in the matter and we are also probing if more people are connected with the racket and who was the supplier of the said syrup."

In September last year, the NCB officials had raided the house of one Mohamed Nasir Saifur Rehman Khan at Byculla (W) and recovered 27 kilograms of codeine syrup.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 06:20 PM IST