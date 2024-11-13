Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has secured the top position in the 20th state-level inter-university youth cultural festival, ‘Indradhanush’. Held at Dr. Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth, Akola, from 7 to 11 November 2024, the university achieved victory with an impressive overall performance. Remarkably, this marks the 19th win for MU in the competition’s 20-year history.

Excelling across music, literature, and fine arts, MU clinched the overall championship by amassing 91 points. Organised by Raj Bhavan, the prestigious state-level festival saw participation from 23 universities across Maharashtra.

Students from MU excelled by winning gold medals in Indian group singing, Western group singing, oratory, and photography competitions. Additionally, they secured silver medals in Western instrumental music, Indian classical dance, comedy skits, quiz, and caricature categories. Bronze medals were awarded to them in folk orchestra, Indian classical percussion, Indian classical singing, drama music, mime, debate, and procession events. Students Shivya Sharma and Sudhanshu Soman, having won the highest number of awards across six competitions, were titled ‘Golden Girl’ and ‘Golden Boy’. The 55-member team from the university represented various art forms in the festival.

MU alumni and national-level champions like Vijay Jadhav, Sahil Joshi, Abhijeet Mohite, Rohan Kotekar, Vilas Rahate, Kesar Chopdekar, Mahesh Kaprekar, among others contributed as mentors for this event. Sunil Patil, Director of Student Development, and Cultural Coordinator Nilesh Save managed the event’s preparations with success.

The Vice Chancellor of MU, Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice Chancellor Ajay Bhamre, and Registrar Prasad Karande congratulated the victorious team and wished them success in their future endeavours.