Mumbai University Shifts LLM Entrance Exam To Avoid Clash With IIBF Exams

Mumbai: Mumbai University (MU) postponed its LLM common entrance test (CET) to accommodate students who may be appearing for the Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) CO/PO exams. The online, computer-based test (CBT) will now be conducted on November 17, 2024, instead of the original date of November 10, 2024.

The IIBF CO/PO exams are scheduled to take place from November 7 to 14, 2024. Recognising the potential conflict for students who are eligible for both sets of exams, the university has taken proactive steps to ensure a smoother experience for candidates.

“Applicants who applied for the Online Centre-Based LL.M CET 2024-2025 examination are hereby notified that the CET examination, which was scheduled to take place on November 10, 2024, has been rescheduled for November 17, 2024, due to the PAN India CO/PO Examination,” the university informed candidates through a circular issued on Wednesday.

As of today, over 4,500 students have already registered for the LLM entrance exam. The university has urged all aspiring law students to stay updated with the latest information and announcements on its official website.

Each year, the university holds an entrance exam to grant admission to its LLM programme, with affiliated colleges basing selections solely on the results of this test. This year, the exams were already delayed as MU announced almost after five months of the academic year start, leaving many candidates in distress.

“Although it will be good for aspirants who want to appear for the banking exams, the further delay will only harm most of us who are aspiring lawyers. The academic session was supposed to commence in November, but the exam dates were announced only in the last week of October. Now, the entrance exam will take place in the second half of November, so I am stressed about when the session will commence,” a student told the Free Press Journal, who wondered “if the 2024 batch’s session will actually commence in 2025”.

However, it is worth noting that by avoiding a direct clash with the IIBF exams, the university aims to provide a more conducive environment for students to prepare and perform to their best abilities and choose their careers accordingly.