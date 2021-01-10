Mumbai University degree colleges to continue online lectures for another semester

With the lockdown extended till January 31, degree colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) are mulling over continuing with online classes for another semester. Colleges said even if the state directs to resume offline lectures, they will continue with a blended approach towards the academic year.

Authorities of degree colleges said lectures are completely online for now. However, for this academic year, there will be a blended approach with a mix of online and offline lectures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The principal of a Malad college said, "We will have 30 to 40 per cent lectures online even if we resume offline classes. Both students and professors have got a hang of virtual education by now, so we will continue this blended approach for this academic year."

Practicals, laboratory lectures and on-field assignments will be conducted offline on priority, said the principal of a college at Charni Road. The principal said, "We are awaiting the guidelines from the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the state Higher and Technical Education Department. We will give first priority to resume offline lectures for practicals, laboratory classes and field work."

Following the extension of the lockdown till January 31, 2021, the state government has not given any direction regarding the reopening of offline lectures for degree colleges and universities. Degree colleges have developed in-house softwares to conduct online semester examinations, record attendance and hold interactive academic sessions via virtual tools.