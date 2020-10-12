Colleges, universities to conduct lectures in online/offline or blended mode, states UGC

Mumbai: Colleges and universities may conduct lectures in offline or online or blended mode starting from November 1 as per the guidelines released by the University Grants Commission (UGC), a statutory body set up by the government of India charged with coordination, determination and maintenance of standards of higher education. The UGC has further stated that all universities may follow a six-day week pattern for the academic session 2020-21 and 2021-2022 to compensate the loss for this batch of students due to lockdown in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 22, the UGC released guidelines stating, "Taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, the academic session should begin from November 1, 2020. If there is a delay in declaration of result of the qualifying examinations, the universities may plan and start the academic session by November 18."

Further, in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus infection, universities can conduct the teaching-learning process in offline or online or blended mode. Currently, city colleges are conducting lectures only in online mode.

In order to compensate the delay in the start of the academic year, universities are requested to curtail breaks or vacations in the subsequent years so that this batch of students would get their final results for the award of degree on time. All the universities may follow a six-day week pattern for the academic session

2020-21 and 2021-2022 to compensate the loss for this batch of students.

Also, the UGC has directed every university and college to ensure that it is prepared in all respects to carry out the academic activities following necessary advisories, guidelines and directions issued by the central and state government and Ministry of Education from time to time to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection.