Mumbai University admissions 2020: First Merit list for degree courses is out

The First Merit list for University of Mumbai (MU) degree college admissions has been declared today. The lists has been declared on individual college websites for respective courses displaying cut-offs.

In an attempt to provide more time to students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Mumbai (MU) extended the application deadline for online admissions to degree courses till August 5. Earlier, the first merit list was supposed to be declared online on August 4.

On Tuesday, the MU revised the online degree admission schedule for this year for all courses in affiliated colleges and universities.

Followed by the declaration of each merit list by respective colleges, students whose names appear on the list can submit and verify documents, pay fees online and submit undertaking form.

Steps to secure admissions to MU degree courses:

1. Complete pre-admission registration at mum.digitaluniversity.ac by 1 pm on August 5

2. Submit admission forms of specific courses of individual colleges along with MU pre-admission form by 3 pm on August 5

3. First merit list will be declared on August 6 at 11 am

4. Submit and verify documents, undertaking form and pay fees online at individual college portals from August 6 to 11 up to 3 pm

5. Second merit list to be declared on August 11 at 7 pm

6. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 12 to 17 up to 3 pm

7. Third merit list to be out on August 17 at 7 pm

8. Submit and verify documents, undertaking and pay fees online from August 18 to 21, 2020

The helpline number of MU: 8411860004/020 66834821

