Good news: Mumbai University not to hike fees for upcoming academic year

In a bid to relief students amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, colleges affiliated to Mumbai University will not be increasing their fees for the upcoming academic year. Students will also be allowed to pay their tuition fees in instalments.

The University of Mumbai issued a notice to the administration of its affiliated colleges asking them to not increase the fees for the upcoming year of 2020-21.

“Owing to the lockdown announced on March 23, all industries, commercial work as well as jobs in the private sector have been affected financially. This has also affected the financial situation of the general public. Keeping this in mind, we, hereby, direct all affiliated colleges to not hike their fees for the next year,” read the notice.

Officiating registrar of the University of Mumbai, Vinod Patil confirmed the same, adding that the students will be allowed to pay their tuition fees in instalments. “In line with the letter from the UGC and keeping in mind the lockdown, we are instructing colleges to not increase the fees for the next year and allowing students to pay tuition fees in instalments,” said Patil.

Last month, the colleges were asked to not force its students to pay fees immediately amid the pandemic.

Schools and colleges have been shut ever since the government imposed the nationwide lockdown on March 25 in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Nearly three months later, we are now in an 'unlock' phase, where all the activities are slowly returning in a bid to revive the fallen economy.

India has registered over 4.5 lakh positive cases, out of which 2.5 lakh people have recovered. However, 14,476 have succumbed to the virus.