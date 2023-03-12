Thane: Union Minister Giriraj Singh assures funds for first tribal carbon-free village in Bhiwandi

(ANI photo)

Thane: India's first tribal carbon-free village will come up in Bhiwandi. Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, who was on a tour of Thane district, on March 10 has assured funds for this project.

Kapil Patil, state Panchayati Raj Minister said, “Palli village in Jammu has become the first carbon neutral village in the country. Solar energy is being used in this village and all the records of Gram Panchayat are digital. A 500 KW solar project has been installed in this village. On the same lines, I too decided to decarbonise two tribal villages and 13-gram panchayats in the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Accordingly, the work of preparing the plan in this regard has started.”

Giriraj Singh during his visit to Bhiwandi held a meeting with Patil regarding the project at Anjurdive.

The project was presented in this meeting and Singh expressed his satisfaction with the layout of these villages and also made some suggestions and then announced funding for the project.

Cheaper electricity

Patil further said, "Solar projects will be set up in 15 villages of Bhiwandi Loksabha constituency under the carbon-free village initiative. It will make electricity available to the citizens at a cheap rate. Currently, the rate of electricity per unit is ₹7.64 but one will get electricity from solar energy for ₹1.46. Along with this, solar energy stoves will also be available and hundreds of families will save money."