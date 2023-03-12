Thane: Rupture in fuel pipeline following fire plugged after 48 hours | Pixabay

The rupture in a fuel pipeline in the Shil area of Maharashtra's Thane district after a fire that had claimed one person's life was repaired after 48 hours, a civic official said on Sunday.

According to Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant, the 18-inch line from Mumbai to Manmad in Nashik district, which began leaking after a fire in an underground cable and subsequent explosion, was restored by at least a half-dozen agencies working together.

"The fire was initially contained, after which the smoke was stopped at 6 am on Sunday. The supply in the line has been restored now. It transports diesel of BPCL," he said.

35-year-old man charred to death

A 35-year-old man was charred to death and another was injured after a fire broke out in underground power cables and engulfed the tyre shop around 6.30 a.m. on Friday.

District Collector Ashok Shingare and Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar had told reporters an inquiry has been instituted into the incident to ensure there is no recurrence.

