Mumbai: Two teachers booked for hitting toddlers at preschool in Kandivali | representative pic

Two teachers of a play school in Kandivali West have been called for questioning by the police over an allegation by the parents regarding mistreating and hitting their children at school.

The police booked them on Sunday after a parent registered a complaint against the teachers for ill treating around 25 toddlers in the preschool.

According to the police, the First Information Report (FIR) is based on the complaint filed by the father of a 2-year-old boy after he noticed that the child began behaving differently after joining the play school, Rhymes and Rumbles, last October. The parent said that the toddler started becoming afraid of noises and started behaving more aggressively.

Parents started noticing changes in children

The parent, Kaushal Dinesh Zaveri, 35, residing in Kandivali West, told the police that the two teachers at the play school allegedly mistreated his son and other children as well. Zaveri said he had no way to conduct a background check of the playgroup, as he chose it based on other parents’ experience of the playschool that had 25 children admitted to the playgroup in two batches.

According to the FIR, the parent alleged that his child started getting scared of even little noises at home including that of laughter, he also began getting more aggressive which made the father think that the child was being bullied. However after speaking to other parents he noticed that they were experiencing the same changes in their children.

CCTV footage shows teachers mistreating children

Later the parents demanded the CCTV footage of the school, in which they saw the two teachers mistreating the children by pushing them on the ground, pinching their cheeks, and hitting their head with books. The teachers have been identified as Jinal Cheda and Bhakti Shah, Cheda being the owner of the school.

The Kandivali police booked the two teachers under section 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2000 (punishment for cruelty to a juvenile or child). "We have given a notice to the teachers to be present at the police station to record their statements. We have the CCTV footage of the school which we are currently screening, and further investigation is underway," said a police official from Kandivali police station.

