Mumbai: Two held for Thane jeweller’s murder

The Naupada police have arrested two persons in the case of murder of a Thane-based jeweller whose body was found near Kalwa creek on Friday.

The police said one of the accused is a taxi driver. A team has been formed to trace two others allegedly involved in the crime. “Two absconding accused have fled the state and our team is searching for them. The two arrested accused will be produced in court on Sunday,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar.

During investigation, the police seized 1.5 kg silver ornaments from the accused and suspect robbery to be the motive. “One of the accused was known to the deceased. They kidnapped him in an hired car on August 14 night, killed him and then dumped his body near Kalwa creek. With the help of CCTV footage, we found it to be a kidnapping case. Also, it helped us trace the accused involved in the crime,” said a police officer.

The deceased, Bharat Hastimal Jain, 40, was a resident of Neelkant Society in Thane West. On August 15, his wife Seema had approached the Naupada police station and filed a missing complaint. A case of kidnapping was registered on August 17 but changed to murder after Jain’s body was found.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:01 AM IST