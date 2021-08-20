FPJ Legal | Bhima-Koregaon violence case: Sudha Bharadwaj moves Bombay HC, seeks clone copies of electronic evidence

Advertisement

MUMBAI: Advocate and human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj on Friday moved the Bombay High Court seeking clone copies of the entire electronic evidence being relied upon by the National Investigations Agency (NIA) against all the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

The NIA meanwhile, agreed not to proceed with the framing of charges against Bharadwaj and other accused in the case, till Wednesday.

On Friday evening, advocate Yug Chaudhary mentioned the petition filed by Bharadwaj before a bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Nijamoodin Jamadar.

"We have mentioned our petition before the bench. We are seeking clone copies of the entire electronic evidence being relied upon by the NIA," Chaudhary told the bench, adding, "We need these copies before the special court proceeds with framing of charges."

Chaudhary further pointed out that the framing of charges would commence on Monday morning before the special court.

At this, the NIA through its counsel told the judges that it wouldn't proceed with framing of charges against any of the accused in the case.

The bench, accordingly, adjourned the matter for hearing till Wednesday.

