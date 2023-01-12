Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde | FPJ

Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link bridge will be open for traffic in November this year. He said that 90% of the civil work for the 22-km-long bridge has been completed. Of the 22, 16.5 km-long stretch is above the sea.

The six-lane bridge is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The MTHL, which is a six-lane bridge, will link South Bombay to Navi Mumbai.

