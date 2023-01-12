e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

The six-lane bridge is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde | FPJ
Follow us on

Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link bridge will be open for traffic in November this year. He said that 90% of the civil work for the 22-km-long bridge has been completed. Of the 22, 16.5 km-long stretch is above the sea.

The six-lane bridge is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and is being financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The MTHL, which is a six-lane bridge, will link South Bombay to Navi Mumbai.

Read Also
WATCH: MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Minorities Commission seeks Waqf office in city; ask govt to fill vacancies

Mumbai: Minorities Commission seeks Waqf office in city; ask govt to fill vacancies

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link will open for traffic in November this year, says CM Shinde

Mumbai beautification project: BMC plans ₹ 4 cr makeover for Juhu Chowpatty on theme 'Plastic-free...

Mumbai beautification project: BMC plans ₹ 4 cr makeover for Juhu Chowpatty on theme 'Plastic-free...

Amendment to Juvenile Justice Act stayed by Bombay High Court

Amendment to Juvenile Justice Act stayed by Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Godrej properties to redevelop art deco colony in Matunga

Mumbai: Godrej properties to redevelop art deco colony in Matunga