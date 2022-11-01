On Camera: MMRDA launches longest steel deck on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

MMRDA's longest steel deck on MTHL | FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved a significant milestone on Tuesday as it successfully launched the longest orthotropic steel deck, weighing as heavy as six large-sized aircraft, on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

In engineering parlance, a material is orthotropic if its mechanical or thermal properties are unique and independent in three mutually perpendicular directions.

What are orthotropic steel decks?

The orthotropic steel deck is a longitudinally stiffened superstructure [part of the bridge that provides the horizontal span] that will carry the vehicular load more efficiantly and it will also improve carrying capacity of the bridge as compare to the concrete superstructure.

Such an orthotropic steel deck superstructure has lesser self-weight than concrete or composite, hence, preferred.

This is the second such longest engineering structure to be launched on the under-construction sea link. The earlier one was launched back in April 2022. Among the total 32 such decks to be put up on the bridge, this was the 14th and the longest one.

On achieving the milestone, MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas said, “It is a significant milestone that team MMRDA has reached for MTHL. The teams are moving in sync with our catch-up plan towards commissioning the project by next year end.”