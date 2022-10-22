e-Paper Get App
MMRDA floats tenders for Metro Line 5 Depot construction work in Thane

The depot construction work to cost MMRDA Rs 472.02 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 04:55 PM IST
Metro Line 5 | File
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has floated the tenders for the depot construction work of Metro 5 at Kasheli in Thane district (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan), with an whopping estimated cost of Rs 472.02 crore. It has called tenders for the same on October 20, offering bid submission time till December 12 this year to the participants.

The scope of work involves construction of depot infrastructure comprising stabling yard, control centre, administrative building, maintenance and workshop buildings, auxiliary substation, finishing, plumbing, earthworks for land development, compound wall, road, approach bridge and underground utility duct works, drainage, rainwater harvesting, staff quarters etc. The contract period will be for 36 months, including the monsoon period.

As per media reports, MMRDA will soon float another tender for the Metro 4 depot work at Mogharpada.

