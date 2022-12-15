e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag

A signal problem was reported at Jui Nagar station on December 15, today, at around 6am. The railway staff resolved the issue at 7 am.

December 15, 2022
Mumbai: Trains on Central Railway's Harbour, Trans-harbour lines running late due to technical snag/ Representative Image | Pixabay
The trains on Central Railway's Harbour and Trans harbour lines are running late due to a technical snag reported at Jui Nagar station. The services, according to CR officials, are running late due to bunching.

A signal problem was reported at Jui Nagar station on December 15, today, at around 6am. The railway staff resolved the issue at 7 am. According to CR's SPRO, the signal was not coming to normal.

Previously, a similar incident was reported wherein the signalling system between Ambivali and Titwala reported some issue. Although it was fixed in a short while, the trains were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Earlier in October local train services of Central Railway were disrupted due to technical snag in the overhead wires. This resulted in 22 local services getting cancelled and several being delayed.

Commuters were forced to alight and were seen walking on the tracks toward the next station. The technical glitch was reported around 12.30 pm at Sandhurst Road railway station on the 'up' slow line.

