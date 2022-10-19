e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Trains on Western Railway running late due to technical snag at Borivali station

Many commuters have complained on social media about the trains being late. A commuter shared on M-indicator's chat box that a fast local from Borivali to Churchgate was also cancelled.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Trains on Western Railway running late due to technical snag at Borivali station (Representative Image) | BL Soni/FPJ
Local trains on the suburban line of Western Railway coming toward Churchgate are running late by 10-15 minutes due to a technical snag at Borivali station.

"Due to technical failure at Borivali, all UP suburban trains are running late by 10-15 minutes. inconvenience is deeply regretted," said WR official.

Many commuters have complained on social media about the trains being late.

"AC local departed at 9.23 am from Virar and is excessively late... still has not reached Borivali," a user wrote.

Another commuter complained that the trains run late on WR every day; here's what the user wrote, "Everyday trains running 20 to 30 minutes on western line. I am sitting in 10.06 am local from Borivali at 11 oclock still at Bandra."

The commuters on an application M-indicator's chat box have shared that the trains are running late. A commuter shared that a fast local from Borivali to Churchgate was also cancelled.

Earlier in October local train services of Central Railway were disrupted due to technical snag in the overhead wires on October 6. This resulted in 22 local services getting cancelled and several being delayed.

Commuters were forced to alight and were seen walking on the tracks toward the next station.

The technical glitch was reported around 12.30 pm at Sandhurst Road railway station on the 'up' slow line.

