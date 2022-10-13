e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Tech glitch in one WR AC local, 13 services cancelled on Oct 12

Mumbai: Tech glitch in one WR AC local, 13 services cancelled on Oct 12

Officials said AC local services will operate as per schedule today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Tech glitch in one WR AC local, 13 services cancelled on Oct 12 | File
Follow us on

Mumbai: A technical glitch in one air-conditioned (AC) rake on Wednesday forced the Western Railway to replace 13 AC services with non-AC services. Officials said AC local services will operate as per schedule today.

However, several commuters took to social networking sites to express their displeasure. “What’s the reason? What about AC train passholders who paid in advance for this service? Who is responsible for this? Western Railway is failing to give good service…” tweeted Krishna Patil. Another commuter posted that non-AC locals are “pathetic for officegoers”.

Ramesh Shah, a regular commuter from Borivali said, “The authorities need to arrange at least one spare rake in an emergency. Cancelling the local train is not advisable, it’s against the interest of daily pass users.” According to sources, currently, all AC local rakes of WR are in use, forcing the authorities to replace them with a non-AC rake in case of a technical glitch.

Read Also
Mumbai: WR to run 31 more AC local trains to meet rising demand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Man alleges brother held captive, tortured by Thai employer, says demanding USD 3,000 for his...

Thane: Man alleges brother held captive, tortured by Thai employer, says demanding USD 3,000 for his...

Sabyasachi Mukherjee rents 4-storeyed store in Mumbai for Rs 2 crore per month: Report

Sabyasachi Mukherjee rents 4-storeyed store in Mumbai for Rs 2 crore per month: Report

Andheri by-polls: Thackeray camp ready with Plan B, may field former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Andheri by-polls: Thackeray camp ready with Plan B, may field former mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see light rainfall, thundershowers for next two days

Mumbai airport customs seize illegal gold, foreign currency worth Rs 8 crore in a single day

Mumbai airport customs seize illegal gold, foreign currency worth Rs 8 crore in a single day