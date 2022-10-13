Mumbai: Tech glitch in one WR AC local, 13 services cancelled on Oct 12 | File

Mumbai: A technical glitch in one air-conditioned (AC) rake on Wednesday forced the Western Railway to replace 13 AC services with non-AC services. Officials said AC local services will operate as per schedule today.

However, several commuters took to social networking sites to express their displeasure. “What’s the reason? What about AC train passholders who paid in advance for this service? Who is responsible for this? Western Railway is failing to give good service…” tweeted Krishna Patil. Another commuter posted that non-AC locals are “pathetic for officegoers”.

Ramesh Shah, a regular commuter from Borivali said, “The authorities need to arrange at least one spare rake in an emergency. Cancelling the local train is not advisable, it’s against the interest of daily pass users.” According to sources, currently, all AC local rakes of WR are in use, forcing the authorities to replace them with a non-AC rake in case of a technical glitch.

