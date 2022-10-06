e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Local trains on Central Railway's main line hit due to technical snag

The Railways diverted the slow local services on the fast line which resulted in bunching delaying the fast trains as well.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Passengers alighted from local train when services were stalled due to the snag | FPJ
Mumbai: The Central Railways main line service was disrupted on Thursday afternoon after a problem in over head equipment was reported at around 12.30 pm at Sandhurst Road station.

Because of this problem few up slow line service were held up, in results several passengers force to walled on the track.

The services were restored at 1.50 pm said CR PRO Shivaji Sutar.

Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.

