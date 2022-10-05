Central Railway’s 38 MT Freight Loading in First Half of FY 2022-23

Central Railway’s Freight Loading of 38 million tonnes in first half of FY 2022-23 (Apr-Sep), is an increase of 9% over the same period of FY 2021-22 which is the Best Ever loading. Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs) increased by 14.5 % in the month of Sep 2022 as compared to Sep 2021. It also achieved the best ever loading of 5.66 million tonnes in September 2022. In terms of freight revenue, it achieved a 12.54% increase from Rs.507.42 crore in Sep 2021 to Rs.571.05 crore in Sep 2022.

102 rakes of Automobiles were loaded by Central Railway in September 2022 as compared to 26 rakes loaded in September 2021.

CR loaded 716 rakes of containers in September 2022 as compared to 624 rakes of containers in September 2021. 140 rakes of iron & steel have been loaded in September 2022 as compared to 86 rakes in September 2021. 216 rakes of petroleum products have been loaded in September 2022 as compared to 172 rakes loaded during corresponding month last year. 11 rakes of Gypsum were also loaded in September 2022.

Mumbai Division loaded 26 rakes of Imported Coal from Dharamatar Port siding in September 2022.

Nagpur Division loaded 41 rakes of Iron Ore from Balharshah in September 2022 as compared to none in September 2021.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that the increase in freight loading is due to several business development initiatives taken by Central Railway, including the infrastructure upgrade on Central Railway.