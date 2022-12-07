Mumbai: Central Railway trains run late due to signalling issue near Titwala |

Due to issue in signalling system between Ambivali and Titwala reported, trains are running late on Central Railway. The issue was reported at 7.10 am and fixed by 7.25 am.

The trains are running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Earlier in October local train services of Central Railway were disrupted due to technical snag in the overhead wires on October 6. This resulted in 22 local services getting cancelled and several being delayed.

Commuters were forced to alight and were seen walking on the tracks toward the next station.

The technical glitch was reported around 12.30 pm at Sandhurst Road railway station on the 'up' slow line.

Further details awaited