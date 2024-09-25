Mumbai Local Trains Update: Night Block Between Goregaon & Kandivali; Check Timings & List Of Services Affected

Night block on western railway | Representative Image

Mumbai: To facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, the Western Railway (WR) will carry a major block of 3.30 hours on UP & DOWN Fast line and 5th line from 00.15 am to 04.45 am during the intervening night of Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26.

During the block, all UP Fast line and 5th line trains will run on the UP Slow line between Borivali to Goregaon/Andheri. Due to this block, few suburban trains will be affected and will be cancelled/short terminated during the block period.

Check below the WR list of trains cancelled/short-terminated during the block.

The WR has requested passengers to take note of the change in trains arrangement due to the block and said that detailed information will be available with the concerned station masters.

During the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, i.e. on 24th/ 25th September also a block was undertaken by western railways to facilitate the construction of the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations.