Mumbai: Major Platform Changes At Malad Station As Part Of Western Railway’s 6th Line Project

Western Railway (WR) has implemented significant changes to train platform operations at Malad station as part of its ongoing work to add a 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. Starting Sunday, fast local trains arriving from Churchgate side are being handled on the east side (right side) of platform number three, instead of the west side. This adjustment was made after a 10-hour mega block on Sunday, which commenced at midnight and concluded at 10 am as scheduled.

During the block, various technical tasks were undertaken, including cut and connection of the track and tamping work to ensure the track is fit for passenger trains. Overhead equipment was also adjusted, and new signals and track circuits were installed to accommodate the revised alignment. Testing of the new Down Through Line was conducted with an empty local rake at 9:37 a.m., and the first passenger train passed through Malad station at 10:07 a.m.

According to WR officials, these changes are crucial to creating the necessary infrastructure for the upcoming 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali. The first step of this process began on September 1, when platform number one at Malad station started receiving Down Slow trains on the east side (right side), a shift from the west. Similarly, on September 8, the alignment for platform number two was adjusted to handle Up Slow trains on the west side (right side) instead of the east.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, explained that these changes are part of WR's efforts to enhance station functionality and improve passenger convenience. Starting today, Down Fast trains will be handled on the east side of platform number three. Moreover, by September 29, Up Fast trains arriving at platform number four will also see a shift, with passengers boarding and deboarding on the west side (right side).

“We urge passengers to kindly note these changes in platform operations and adjust their boarding and deboarding plans accordingly,” stated Vineet Abhishek.

The platform changes are being implemented in phases as WR progresses with the 6th line project, which is expected to significantly improve train movement and reduce congestion in the section.