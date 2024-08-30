 Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To 6th Line Construction; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To 6th Line Construction; Check Details

Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To 6th Line Construction; Check Details

In connection with the work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Mega Blocks are being taken to cut and connect the existing lines to lay the 6th lines. Due to this infrastructural work, the boarding/deboarding platforms (location) will change at Malad station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Change in Boarding and Deboarding Patterns at Malad Station Platforms Due to 6th Line Construction | Representative Image

Mumbai: In connection with the work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Mega Blocks are being taken to cut and connect the existing lines to lay the 6th lines. Due to this infrastructural work, the boarding/deboarding platforms (location) will change at Malad station.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Platform number one, which currently receives Down Slow local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate side, will now shift to right side (east). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 1st September, 2024.

Similarly, platform number two, which currently receives Up Slow local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (east) for trains coming from Virar side, will now shift to Right side (west). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 8th September, 2024.

Platform number three, which currently receives Down Fast local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate side, will now shift to Right side (east). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 22nd September, 2024.

FPJ Shorts
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
India's Q1FY25 GDP Growth Hits 15-Month Low Of 6.7% As Agriculture, Services Drag
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
Tragic Video! 10-Yr-Old Girl Crushed To Death After Lorry Hits Scooter While Overtaking In Hyderabad
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
TMC Leader Kunal Ghosh Criticises Arijit Singh Over Protest Song On Kolkata Rape Case: 'Nothing Released On Badlapur Incident?'
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!
Mumbai University Admission Deadline For UG & PG Courses Extended; Apply Till September 15!

And platform number four, which currently receives Up Fast local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (east) for trains coming from Virar side, will now shift to Right side (west). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 29th September, 2024.

Read Also
Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On...
article-image

"These changes are part of an ongoing effort to enhance the stations functionality and streamline the travel experience for passengers. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes being made at Malad station" said an official of WR.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To...

Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To...

Maharashtra: Ministry Of Railways Sanctions Final Location Survey For Nashik-Dahanu Broad Gauge Rail...

Maharashtra: Ministry Of Railways Sanctions Final Location Survey For Nashik-Dahanu Broad Gauge Rail...

Mira-Bhayandar Toilet Maintenance Scam: Police File FIR Against Owners Of 2 Private Agencies For...

Mira-Bhayandar Toilet Maintenance Scam: Police File FIR Against Owners Of 2 Private Agencies For...

Mumbai: Congress Expels Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique, Nanded's Jitesh Antapurkar Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mumbai: Congress Expels Bandra MLA Zeeshan Siddique, Nanded's Jitesh Antapurkar Ahead Of Maharashtra...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹14.7 Lakh Lost In Online Investment Scams, Highlight Cyber...

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Police Recover ₹14.7 Lakh Lost In Online Investment Scams, Highlight Cyber...