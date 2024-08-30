Mumbai: WR Announces Change In Boarding And Deboarding Patterns At Malad Station Platforms Due To 6th Line Construction; Check Details

Change in Boarding and Deboarding Patterns at Malad Station Platforms Due to 6th Line Construction | Representative Image

Mumbai: In connection with the work of 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations, Mega Blocks are being taken to cut and connect the existing lines to lay the 6th lines. Due to this infrastructural work, the boarding/deboarding platforms (location) will change at Malad station.

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Platform number one, which currently receives Down Slow local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate side, will now shift to right side (east). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 1st September, 2024.

Similarly, platform number two, which currently receives Up Slow local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (east) for trains coming from Virar side, will now shift to Right side (west). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 8th September, 2024.

Platform number three, which currently receives Down Fast local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (west) for trains coming from Churchgate side, will now shift to Right side (east). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 22nd September, 2024.

And platform number four, which currently receives Up Fast local trains for passengers to board/deboard on the Left side (east) for trains coming from Virar side, will now shift to Right side (west). Passengers will board/deboard from right with effect from 29th September, 2024.

"These changes are part of an ongoing effort to enhance the stations functionality and streamline the travel experience for passengers. Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the changes being made at Malad station" said an official of WR.