Mumbai Train Assault Case: Apologetic Commuter Faces Legal Action After Violent Confrontation With Ticket Checker

Mumbai: Three days after a commuter gave a written apology for assaulting a ticket checker, the Borivali railway police booked him and another individual based on a constable's report.

Notably, travelling ticket examiner (TTE) Nawjasbir Singh, who was assaulted, declined to file a complaint against Aniket Bhosale and another passenger (name withheld) as Bhosale sought forgiveness, said an official. The video of the attack is doing rounds on social media.

Mumbai: Video after a passenger allegedly assaulted a TTE in Churchgate-Viral Fast AC Local Train.#Mumbai #MumbaiLocal #MumbaiVideo pic.twitter.com/dczWO9CUYR — Abhishek Yadav (@geopolimics) August 16, 2024

About The Incident

The incident took place on August 15 when Singh was onboard Churchgate-Virar fast air-conditioned (AC) local. He caught three passengers travelling with first-class tickets hence he asked them to pay fines. However, Bhosale and another passenger began arguing with Singh, which escalated into a violent confrontation.

“Bhosale reportedly abused Singh and physically assaulted him, tearing his shirt. Due to this, the latter lost Rs 1,500,” the official added.

When the train reached Borivali, two railway constables were dispatched to the compartment and found an argument underway between Singh and the accused duo.

“Bhosale later admitted his wrongdoing, repaid Rs 1,500 to Singh and submitted a written apology to the authorities. He expressed concern about the potential impact on his job prospects following a complaint and begged for forgiveness,” the official said.

At that time, the authorities had let Bhosale go with a warning. On August 18, a case was filed against the duo under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.