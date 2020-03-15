Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on March 15, 2020

Mumbai, known as the city of dreams, is always on the move. But the illegally parked cars, closed and pothole-ridden roads slow down Mumbaikars. These are also some of the reasons which restrict people from taking out their vehicles on the streets of Mumbai.
A study report by IDFC Institute suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation worsening during monsoon season.
Mumbai, for these reasons, was recently ranked the fourth most congested city in the world. Another study report by location technology specialist TomTom revealed that during the rush-hour journey people in the city spend 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic
With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station
3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
4. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg
6. Khar station Road
7. Hans Bhurga Marg/ Santacruz Chembur Link Road
8. Airport Road/ IA Project Road
9. Lamington Road near Grant Road
10. August Kranti road
11. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
