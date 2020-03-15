Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief, city's temperature rises to 30.1°C

After getting slight relief from the heat, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Sunday rose to 30.1°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.

The IMD in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that 30.1°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 16.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.2°C and the minimum will be 19°C.

Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 45% in Santacruz and 42% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 126 (Moderate) on Sunday morning.

Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that Mumbai may witness a rise in temperature from March 16. "Mumbai and suburbs may witness a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures from March 16th. Cool Northerlies will be replaced by warmer easterlies," he tweeted.