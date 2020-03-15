Mumbai Weather Update: After slight relief, city's temperature rises to 30.1°C

After getting slight relief from the heat, the maximum temperature in Mumbai on Sunday rose to 30.1°C, as per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast.
The IMD in its weather forecast for Sunday stated that 30.1°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz, while the minimum temperature will be 16.6°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 29.2°C and the minimum will be 19°C.
Mumbai will witness clear sky today, with a relative humidity of about 45% in Santacruz and 42% in Colaba. The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 126 (Moderate) on Sunday morning.
Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that Mumbai may witness a rise in temperature from March 16. "Mumbai and suburbs may witness a rise in maximum and minimum temperatures from March 16th. Cool Northerlies will be replaced by warmer easterlies," he tweeted.
On Thursday, KS Hosalikar, the deputy director-general, the western region had tweeted, "Mumbai Tmax next two days could be around 30 Deg C & Tmin around 20 Deg C with few pockets less than 20 Deg too. Max Temp likely to be around 34 Deg in the interior of Maharashtra next two days in parts of Marathwada adjoining parts of Vidarbha & S Madhya Mah as per model guidance."
Earlier, on Saturday, the maximum temperature at Santacruz was 29.3°C and the minimum temperature was 17.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba was 29°C and the minimum was 19°C.
