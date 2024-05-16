Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory For ‘Jahir Sabha’ To Be Attened By PM Modi, Mahayuti Leaders At Shivaji Park On May 17; Check Details Here

Vijay Gohil

Mumbai police have released a traffic advisory to manage vehicle flow during the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's 'Jahir Sabha' event on May 17 in Dadar.

The traffic measures will be effective from 10 pm on May 16 until midnight the following day.

“In view of a 'Public meeting' (Jahir Sabha) organised at Shivaji Park, Dadar on the 17th of May evening, a large number of VVIPs and supporters are expected to attend it. To avoid traffic congestion on WEH & EEH traffic arrangements will be in place from 10 am to midnight on 17th May,” Mumbai traffic police said in a post on tweet.

“Commuters planning to travel by Air or Train should plan their journey in advance and avoid inconvenience in order to reach destination on time,” it further stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries are expected to attend. Mumbai Police have designated several areas as no-parking zones for the event.

No-parking zones:

- SVS Road: From Baba Saheb Worlikar Chowk (Century Junction) to Hari Om Junction

- Entire Keluskar Road (North and South) in Shivaji Park

- Dadasaheb Rege Marg

- Entire MB Raut Marg and Pandurang Naik Marg (Road No. 5)

- Lt. Dilip Gupta Marg: From Shivaji Park Gate No. 4 to Shitaladevi Road

- N.C Kelkar Road: From Hanuman Temple Junction to Gadkari Junction

- T.H Kataria Road: From Ganga Vihar Junction to Asawari Junction in Mahim

- Thadani Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- L.J Road: From Gadkari Junction in Dadar to Shobha Hotel in Mahim

- Tilak Road: From Kotwal Garden Circle in Dadar to R.A Kidwai Marg in Matunga East

- Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Road: From Sea Link Road to JK Kapur Chowk up to Bindu Madhav Thackeray Chowk

- Dr. Annie Besant Road: From Poddar Hospital Junction to Dr. Narayan Hardikar Junction

- Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (BA) Road: From Maheshwari Circle to Kohinoor Junction

Designated parking areas for event attendees:

- Bus parking along Reti Bandar, Mahim Junction

- Entire RAK Road No. 4: From Arora Junction to AIDS Hospital

- Senapati Bapat Marg: From Mahim Railway Station to Tilak Bridge

- Nathalal Parikh Road: From St. Joseph School to Khalsa College in Matunga

- Lady Jahangir Road: From Ruia College Junction to Five Gardens St. Joseph School in Matunga

- Car parking at Kamgar Stadium (Senapati Bapat Marg) at Elphinstone Road

- Bus parking at Lodha PPL Parking, Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel

- Car parking at Raheja PPL Parking in Worli

- Car parking at Kohinoor PPL Parking in Shivaji Park

- Car parking at India Bull Finance Center PPL Parking at Elphinstone Road

- Bus parking at Sasmira Road in the Worli Bus Depot Area

- Bus parking at Durdarshan Lane in Worli

- Bus parking at Pandurang Budhkar Marg from Glaxo Junction to Kurne Chowk and towards Deepak Talkies Junction

- Car parking at Narayan Hardikar Marg from Hardikar Junction to Sacred Heart High School, Worli

Traffic diversions and alternate routes:

In the event of heavy traffic on SVS Road North Bound from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction, the road may be temporarily closed. Traffic will be redirected via Siddhivinayak Junction to SK Bole Road, then through Agar Bazar and Portuguese Church, and finally, a left turn onto Gokhale Road or SK Bole Road.

For southbound closures of SVS Road, drivers should take Dandekar Chowk, turn left onto Pandurang Naik Marg, proceed to Raja Badhe Chowk, then turn right onto L.J Road to reach Gokhale Road or NC Kelkar Road as needed.