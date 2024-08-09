Mumbai: Traffic Congestion In BKC Intensifies Due To Sion ROB Demolition; New Diversion Routes And Rerouting Measures Implemented; Details Inside | File image

Mumbai: The ongoing demolition work of the century Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) has led to significant traffic congestion in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area. As vehicular movement from adjacent roads has surged, delays and bottlenecks have become prevalent. The Mumbai Traffic Police have implemented several temporary traffic management measures to alleviate the situation from Thursday.

According to a traffic department official, “Due to the demolition work on Sion ROB, traffic coming from Sion Railway Station to Kalanagar has been diverted. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in vehicular traffic on BKC roads, particularly those approaching from the BKC Connector Bridge and M.T.N.L. Junction, leading to congestion. We have implemented additional measures starting August 8 to manage the traffic more effectively.”

As part of these measures, passenger buses, including BEST services, are now rerouted. Buses traveling from BKC road towards the BKC area will bypass N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar Junction, NABARD Junction, and Diamond Junction. Instead, they will turn right at Platina Junction to reach their destinations within BKC. Other vehicular routes in the area have also been adjusted to help alleviate the traffic load.

The demolition is part of a larger project to expand railway infrastructure to accommodate new 5th and 6th lines between Kurla and CSMT. Railway sources have indicated that the tendering process for the demolition and reconstruction has been completed, with the demolition and re- construction work expected to be finished in nearly two years.

Despite these measures, many motorists have expressed frustration with the traffic management. On 'X', formerly known as Twitter, Jimith Sheth criticized the traffic control, noting the inefficiencies and delays. He highlighted ongoing issues at other locations, such as Mumbai Central Bridge, which have compounded traffic problems.

Another user on 'X' reported severe congestion on Dharavi’s 60 Feet Road, exacerbated by parked buses and trucks. The user also noted that the right turn at the circle opposite Sion Hospital's new OPD has been blocked, further adding to the chaos.

New traffic management order of city traffic police effective from Thursday

No Entry Route ----

Vehicular traffic coming from M.M.R.D.A. office Jio World Street 1- right turn at Family Court Junction to move on BKC road towards N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar and BKC area. Route

Alternate Route ----

Route Vehicular traffic coming from M.M.R.D.A. office Jio World will take left turn at Family Court Junction & take U-turn at M.M.R.D.A. Junction to move on BKC road towards N.S.E. Junction, Bharat Nagar and BKC area.

No Entry Route ---

All vehicular traffic coming from BKC connector by Al-Quraish road to N.S.E. Junction through Tata Colony road Bharat Nagar & Kherwadi

Alternate Route ----

Vehicular traffic coming from BKC connector through Al-Quraish road will takes right turn at N.S.E. Junction Bharat Nagar Junction and will take left turn at NABARD Junction and move to their desired destination by Bharat Nagar road to Valmiki Nagar - Bharat Nagar and Kherwadi.

No entry Route -----

Vehicular traffic coming from Connector Bridge & N.S.E. Junction on Street-3 road in front of Hotel Yauatcha will not turn left at One BKC for Latika Road.

Alternate Route ----

Route Vehicular traffic coming from Connector Bridge & N.S.E. Junction will take a right turn at One BKC-left turn at Canara Bank Junction and move on Avenue-3 to Jio World Convention Center and American Consulate Junction and move towards BKC area.

No Entry Route -----

Vehicular traffic coming from Jio World Convention Center, American Consulate, Parini Crimson, Kautilya Bhava via Street-3 & Avenue road towards N.S.E. Junction Family Court will be restricted at O.N.G.C. Building on Monday to Friday, except Saturday-Sunday between 08.00 am to 11.00 and from 4 pm to 9 pm for all vehicles.

Alternate Route-----

A----Vehicular traffic coming from Jio World Convention Center, American Consulate will take U-turn at O.N.G.C. Building and move via Avenue-3 road and will take left turn at American Consulate and will move their desired destination via Ambani Square building.

B---Vehicular traffic coming from Parini Crimson, Kautilya Bhavan via Avenue - 1 road will take right turn at O.N.G.C. Building and move via Avenue-3 road and will take left turn at American Consulate and will move their desired destination via Ambani Square building.