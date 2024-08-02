Mumbai: Century-Old Sion Road Over Bridge Closed For Demolition, Causing Traffic Chaos Across Key Areas |

Mumbai: The century-old Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) in front of Sion railway station was closed for demolition on Thursday after months of delay.

Despite meticulous planning by the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) to minimise inconvenience, traffic chaos erupted from Thursday morning peak hours, affecting adjacent areas including Sion, Dharavi, Kurla, and Bandra.

The disruption also extended to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), Sion-Bandra Link Road and Mahim-Sion Link Road. Compared to the morning, traffic congestion in these areas has reduced during the evening peak hours, but motorists still faced tremendous inconvenience.