Mumbai: Sion Road Over Bridge To Close From August 1 For Reconstruction, Alternate Routes Available; Check Details

Sion Road Over Bridge(ROB) will be closed for vehicular traffic with effect from 00.00 hrs of 01st August 2024 (mid-night of 31st July 2024) to facilitate dismantling and reconstruction work.

Central Railway in co-ordination with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai(MCGM) will construct New Road Over Bridge(ROB) in place of the existing ROB near Sion railway station.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai, in their structural audit report had recommended dismantling of the existing ROB and re-construction of a new ROB with steel Girders and RCC slab. Besides the existing Sion ROB is also infringing on the proposed alignment of 5th and 6th line between CSMT –Kurla.

During the reconstruction work public can use alternate public Foot Over Bridges (FOB) located on either side of the existing Sion ROB which are as follows:

• Public FOB (Dharavi Dhobighat FOB) at about 500 mtrs towards Sion hospital side,

• Public FOB at about 350 mtrs Kurla end of Sion station

Road users are requested to follow the traffic regulation guidelines issued by the Traffic Department.