Mumbai: Top dairy development official arrested for demanding bribe

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer (Dy-CVO) posted with the Dairy Development Commissioner office at Worli in a bribery case. The accused official had demanded bribe from an Aarey Colony resident for not taking any action against his house and shop, which the accused had termed as 'unauthorised'.

The arrested senior government servant has been identified as Udas Tulse (48).

According to the ACB, the complainant in the case has a residence and shop at Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon. Tulse had received a complaint regarding the complainant's house and shop and had called him at his Worli office on July 29, with relevant documents of his shop and residence.

"The complainant had met Tulse on July 29, at his office and after going through the documents shown by the complainant, Tulse told him that the documents were not proper and also said that his house and shop were unauthorised and action would be taken," said an ACB official.

He added, in order to avoid any action, Tulse demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant. The complainant who did not wish to pay the bribe, approached the ACB on July 30, and gave a written complaint against Tulse. A verification of the allegations made by the complainant to the ACB revealed that Tulse had indeed demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 and had also called the victim on August 2 with the first installment of Rs 10,000.

A trap was laid by the ACB and Tulse was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant on August 2.