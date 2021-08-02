FPJ Legal: Bombay HC reserves order on Raj Kundra's plea against arrest in porn films case

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday reserved its order in petition by businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, challenging his “illegal” arrest in the case related to alleged creation and streaming of pornographic content on apps.

Justice AS Gadkari has also reserved order in petition of Kundra’s IT head Ryan Thorpe challenging his arrest.

Kundra and Thorpe have contended that their arrests are illegal as the police failed to follow proper procedure under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). They have sought that they be released immediately and also the orders passed by a magistrate after their arrest remanding them in police custody be quashed.

As per section 41A, the police may, in cases where arrest is not warranted, issue summons to the accused person and record his or her statement.

Kundra was arrested on July 19 after a search was conducted at his office. Thorpe was arrested the following day, on July 20. They are now in judicial custody.