Mumbai To See Moderate Rainfall For Next 24 Hours, IMD Continues Yellow Alert | AFP

Mumbai: City is expected to experience moderate rain over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain in the evening, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre. The city's temperature is expected to remain around 29°C during the day and 25°C at night.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Central Maharashtra, predicting heavy to very heavy rain over the next five days, with a red alert from July 18-20. The districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Satara are also on orange alert.

Mumbai saw very light rainfall with Santacruz recording 1.5 mm and Colaba 0.8 mm. In Raigad, Matheran registered 8 mm of rain, while Mahabaleshwar in Satara observed a significant 29.4 mm. Latur’s Udgir recorded 14 mm. The suburban areas of Mumbai also received considerable rainfall, with Ram Mandir and Dahisar logging 13 mm and 10.5 mm respectively. Ratnagiri’s Powarwadi (Bhambhed) and Sindhudurg’s Vaibhavwadi reported 11.5 mm and 14.5 mm of rainfall each.

BMC's Bhag Machchar Bhag Campaign to fight mosquito-borne diseases

To combat the rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in monsoon like dengue and malaria, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched an awareness campaign called "Bhag Machchar Bhag" (Run from Mosquitoes). The campaign features appearances by celebrities from the Marathi and Hindi film industries, highlighting the importance of mosquito control measures.

“The campaign aims to increase awareness across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and reduce the burden of diseases like malaria and dengue. Citizens are urged to actively participate in the campaign and take necessary precautions to prevent mosquito-borne diseases”, informed BMC Official.

According to the BMC's Epidemiology Cell, there has been a decline in cases of malaria, dengue, and leptospirosis compared to last year. However, there has been a slight increase in cases of H1N1 (flu) and water-borne diseases.

To prevent monsoon-related illnesses, BMC has advised to:

* Drink boiled water

* Keep themselves hydrated

* Avoid consuming street or uncovered food

* Wash hands frequently with soap and water

* Wear masks in crowded areas

* Avoid wading in stagnant water

* Use mosquito nets while sleeping

* Remove standing water from homes and surroundings.