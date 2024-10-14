 Mumbai To Go Toll-Free Tonight! Maharashtra Govt Announces Complete Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points Of City
Maharashtra government on Monday announced complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths on Mumbai entry points. The implementation of the same will begin from 12 am tonight.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 11:21 AM IST
article-image
Toll waiver for light vehicles entering Mumbai | FPJ

Mumbai: In a major announcement after Maharashtra’s state cabinet meeting ahead of assembly polls, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths on Mumbai entry points. The implementation of the same will begin at 12 am tonight.

This decision ends the toll collection from light motor vehicles at the Dahisar, Mulund West (LBS Road), Vashi, Airoli and Mulund East toll booths. The cabinet decision taken today follows series of populist decision to lure voters to Mahayuti in the assembly polls slated to be held next month.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

