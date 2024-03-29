 Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

This adjustment will affect individuals reliant on this crucial link that connects Mumbai's western suburbs to the southern part of the city

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
PTI

In a recent development impacting daily commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a significant 18 percent increase in toll charges for the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link, effective April 1. 

This adjustment will affect individuals reliant on this crucial link that connects Mumbai's western suburbs to the southern part of the city.

Revised tariff plan:

According to the revised tariff plan, toll rates for cars and jeeps will surge to ₹100, a notable increase from the current ₹85. 

Read Also
Mumbai: 2nd Edition Of JITO Ahimsa Run At Bandra-Worli Sea Link On March 31
article-image

Similarly, travellers in minibuses, tempos, and vehicles of similar sizes will face a considerable rise, with charges now set at ₹160 compared to the previous ₹130.

Two-axle trucks, previously charged ₹175 for a one-way journey across the sea link, will now be subject to a fee of ₹210.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Fares Of Shared Cabs To Pune, Nashik & Shirdi Hiked; Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Fares Of Shared Cabs To Pune, Nashik & Shirdi Hiked; Check Details Here

Mumbai: Sena UBT Lok Sabha Candidate Amol Kirtikar Receives 2nd ED Summon In Khichdi Scam Case;...

Mumbai: Sena UBT Lok Sabha Candidate Amol Kirtikar Receives 2nd ED Summon In Khichdi Scam Case;...

Mumbai: Drugs Sent In Foreign Post; 1 Arrested

Mumbai: Drugs Sent In Foreign Post; 1 Arrested

Mumbai: Western Railway Official Gets 3-Year Jail In Corruption Case

Mumbai: Western Railway Official Gets 3-Year Jail In Corruption Case