Mumbai News: MSRDC Announces Toll Hike On Bandra-Worli Sea Link From April 1; Check New Rates Here

PTI

In a recent development impacting daily commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a significant 18 percent increase in toll charges for the Rajiv Gandhi Bandra-Worli Sea Link, effective April 1.

This adjustment will affect individuals reliant on this crucial link that connects Mumbai's western suburbs to the southern part of the city.

Revised tariff plan:

According to the revised tariff plan, toll rates for cars and jeeps will surge to ₹100, a notable increase from the current ₹85.

Similarly, travellers in minibuses, tempos, and vehicles of similar sizes will face a considerable rise, with charges now set at ₹160 compared to the previous ₹130.

Two-axle trucks, previously charged ₹175 for a one-way journey across the sea link, will now be subject to a fee of ₹210.