 Mumbai: 2nd Edition Of JITO Ahimsa Run At Bandra-Worli Sea Link On March 31
The run will be conducted simultaneously at more than 70 locations across the country and across 22 countries at the same time.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 11:06 PM IST
The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) will be organising its second edition of the JITO Ahimsa Run on March 31 at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The organisation aims at two lakh runners this time, breaking last year’s record of one lakh runners.

JITO's works

JITO has been working to achieve higher economic prosperity, to take care of the underprivileged and to enrich humanity with a violence-free, poverty-free and disease-free world. It has organised the global Ahimsa run for the second year to spread the universal message of peace and non-violence.

Details of the run

The run will start at Wings Arena Ground, Bandra Reclamation, with simultaneous runs in 70+ locations across 22 countries. Categories include 21km, 10km, and 5km, with special sections for seniors, school kids, and visually impaired runners. Winners will be felicitated, and special awards for best dress-up and message. Marathon registrations begin on March 2.

At a press conference organised in Mumbai on Friday, the organisation launched the marathon jersey for the Ahimsa Run 2024. The last edition saw a participation of 1.16 lakh runners across 69 locations in India and 28 locations globally. The event made its entry into the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of peace pledges taken by any NGO globally.

More than 2 lakh runners expected to run globally

Dr Vinay Jain, chief secretary of Mumbai zone and the convener for the race said that more than two lakh runners are expected to run globally.

Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is pleased to announce the launch of its latest...
Sukhraj Nahar, chairman, JITO APEX, said, “JITO has been actively involved in fostering positive change and promoting holistic development in various spheres of society. Ahimsa Run is being organised to promote peace, non-violence, harmony and healthy living amongst our citizens.”

JITO APEX is spread across nine domestic zones comprising 69 chapters and 28 international chapters with a membership exceeding 15,000 people and their families.

