Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is pleased to announce the launch of its latest initiative, JITO Educational Assistance Program (JEAP)

JEAP is targeting to have 216 donors, each contributing INR 54 lakhs aggregating to a corpus of INR 108 cr.

The project aims to provide financial assistance to students who lack the financial resources to pursue higher education. With rising tuition fees and living expenses, many students face significant financial barriers to accessing quality education. JITO Educational Assistance Program (JEAP) seeks to bridge this gap by providing financial aid to meritorious and deserving students. Education is the key to unlocking opportunities and building a better future, and we believe that everyone should have access to it.

JITO believes that education is a fundamental human right and should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial background. JITO is committed to helping students achieve their academic goals and build a better future for themselves, the society and the nation.

As updated by JITO Chairman, Shri Sukhraj Nahar, JEAP is getting launched on April 15, Saturday at JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. In the first phase, JEAP is targeting to have 216 donors, each contributing INR 54 lakhs aggregating to a corpus of INR 108 cr.

