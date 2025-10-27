'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah; Video

'Mumbai To Emerge As Gateway To The World As India Charts New Maritime Future,' Says Amit Shah |

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Monday declared that India is ready to script a new chapter in its maritime history, asserting that Mumbai the gateway to India is set to become the “Gateway to the World.”

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘India Maritime Week 2025’, an international maritime conference held at NESCO, Goregaon, in Mumbai.

Shah Pays Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Shah began the ceremony by offering floral tributes to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, acknowledging the Maratha ruler’s naval foresight as an inspiration for India’s modern maritime ambitions.

India’s Expanding Maritime Influence

Highlighting India’s growing influence in the maritime sector, Shah said the nation’s 11,000-kilometre coastline is becoming a new global growth hub.

“India’s maritime sector contributes more than 60% of the country’s GDP, and about 90% of our trade moves through sea routes,” Shah noted.

He added that with initiatives such as SAGAR, Sagarmala, Gati Shakti, and Samudrayan, India has strengthened its maritime infrastructure, placing itself among the world’s top five shipbuilding nations.

“New ports are being developed rapidly, and major ports such as Vadhavan are set to join the list of the top 10 ports globally,” he said.

Vision 2047: India’s Maritime Leadership Goal

“By 2047, India aims to achieve global maritime leadership,” Shah stated.

He noted that projects at Great Nicobar and Cochin ports are already attracting new investments, while safety measures for fishermen are being prioritised.

“I urge international investors to participate in India’s maritime growth story,” Shah appealed.

Mumbai: The Nerve Centre of India’s Maritime Strength – Fadnavis

Speaking at the event, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has always been at the heart of India’s maritime power.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a new maritime power. Maharashtra, with ports like Mumbai Port and JNPA, plays a pivotal role in the nation’s container traffic and economic growth,” he said.

Fadnavis added that the Vadhavan Port, currently under construction, will be among the world’s top 10 ports once completed.

“It will strengthen Maharashtra’s maritime position and establish India as a global maritime hub, boosting trade, logistics, and industrial opportunities,” he said.

Maharashtra Shipbuilding Policy 2025 Unveiled

The Chief Minister announced the launch of the Maharashtra Shipbuilding Policy 2025, aimed at creating a strong ecosystem and investor-friendly environment for the shipbuilding sector.

“The Vadhavan project will be a milestone in realising the Prime Minister’s Maritime Vision and Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision,” he said.Fadnavis added that Maharashtra is also focusing on logistics and blockchain development to expand its maritime potential.

Cooperative Model for Fisheries Development

Later in the day, Amit Shah inaugurated the distribution of deep-sea fishing vessels to cooperative societies under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, in collaboration with the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and the State Fisheries Department, at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai.

Shah said that the cooperative model that has driven prosperity in the dairy and sugar industries will now be replicated in the fisheries sector over the next five years.

“Today we are distributing two deep-sea fishing boats, but this scheme will expand rapidly. Fourteen boats are already being given to cooperative societies in Maharashtra, and under Prime Minister Modi’s vision, at least 200 vessels will be deployed in the next five years,” Shah announced.

He explained that these vessels can stay 25 days at sea, catch up to 20 tonnes of fish, and transfer the catch to larger collector ships.

“The profits will go directly to fishermen, ensuring their economic empowerment. Along India’s 1,199-km coastline, there is immense potential — and our goal is to extend this prosperity to every fishing community,” he said.

India’s Maritime Resurgence: A Vision for the Future

Amit Shah concluded his address by affirming Mumbai and Maharashtra’s pivotal role in India’s maritime resurgence.

“The Gateway of India is transforming into the Gateway of the World. With strong leadership, visionary policies, and global participation, India is set to reclaim its historic maritime glory,” he said.