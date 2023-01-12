Mumbai: To ease traffic jams, govt mulls multimodal integrated transport networks like US and Singapore

Photo: PTI

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis government is exploring the implementation of a multimodal integrated transport network in Mumbai, with an aim to ease traffic jams and make journeys more comfortable.

In a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, asked BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Metropolitan Commissioner SVR Srinivas and BMC Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to hold a meeting with the technical team and submit a report on the viability of such a network in Greater Mumbai. The integrated transport network envisages a double-decker tunnel option wherein trains and buses, along with drainage and water pipelines can be accommodated.

According to the chief minister's office, there was a detailed discussion about the increasing traffic in Mumbai and a slew of solutions while giving priority to public transport. “Discussions were held on reducing traffic congestion by connecting the MMRDA area through an integrated transport system.”

BJP legislator Rajendra Patni who organised Thursday's presentation, told FPJ, “The multimodal integrated transport network is necessary for Mumbai, especially in the wake of rising vehicular traffic on the existing and upcoming transport infrastructure. Such a network is successfully implemented in various countries including the U.S., Singapore and Russia.” He added that the administration has been asked to prepare a report in this regard and submit it to the government soon.

According to transport experts, Mumbai is India's most congested city with a congestion level at 50%. In a report published by the Oliver Wyman Forum and the University of California last November, Mumbai and Delhi have been given some of the lowest ranks in terms of development of urban mobility in cities. Among 60 cities worldwide, Mumbai and Delhi ranked 52nd and 50th in the 2022 Urban Mobility Readiness Index which is a scale that measures how prepared these cities are for “mobility's next chapter”.

Further, Mumbai ranked 55th in Sustainable Mobility and 41st in Public Transit indices.