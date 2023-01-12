Mumbai to see colder nights; IMD predicts temperature drop this weekend

People huddle over a bonfire for relief from the biting cold | Representative Image/ FPJ

Mumbai: The India Meterological Department has forecast a dip in the night temperature in city over the weekend. Reportedly, this dip has been caused by the chilly northern winds bloweinf from the Himalayas toward western part of the country.

The weather agency in their daily forecast said that the city and adjoining areas, the minimum temperature is likely to dip to 16dC.

According to a Times of India report, the minimum temperature recorded by Santacruz observatory remained at 17 degrees meanwhile minimum temperature recorded by Colaba observatory stood at 20 degrees.

The IMD officials were quoted in the report saying that according to the current weather models a significant dip in temperature is expected but a clear understanding can be obtained only by Friday.

The report quoted a weather enthusiast and amateur foecaster saying that the North Konkan region, including Mumbai, can expect gradual drop in temperatures from January 12 to 16.

Mumbai AQI

Many areas were witnessing 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality on Thursday morning and the overall figure remained in the 'moderate' category with AQI standing at 166. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 80 and 151 respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 311 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 266 AQI Poor

Worli: 138 AQI Moderate

Sion: 245 AQI Poor

Thane: 198 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 200 AQI Poor