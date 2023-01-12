Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality 'moderate' despite low temperature, AQI at 166; mercury at 17.4°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Thursday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

Despite many areas witnessing 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality, the overall figure remained in the 'moderate' category with AQI standing at 166.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 80 and 151 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip this week.

In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 16°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 17.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 82% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 311 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 266 AQI Poor

Worli: 138 AQI Moderate

Sion: 245 AQI Poor

Thane: 198 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 200 AQI Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'poor' with an AQI of 266. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 158. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 166 while Kolkata stood at 197. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 160 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 152. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 312 today.