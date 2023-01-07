Mumbai weather update: City's temperature may drop below 15° C next week | Representative Image

The minimum temperature in Mumbai was between 20 and 22°C on Friday. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an average minimum temperature between 16-17°C for the next two days, with the possibility of the temperature going as low as 14°C on Monday.

The lowest temperature inthe city so far this winter has been 15° C, recorded on December 25.

According to the IMD, on Friday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 20.4° C and a maximum of 33.4° C, with 60% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 22.2° C and amaximumof 31° C, with 75% relative humidity.

Read Also Delhi: City experiences biting cold morning with temperature below 3 degrees Celcius

Mumbai's AQI remains 'very poor'

Meanwhile, the AQI of the city remained in the 'very poor' category at 316, while Delhi recorded an AQI of 361. The System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) has forecasted 'very poor' air quality situation to continue in Mumbai for the next two days.

An AQI between 101-200 is considered'moderate', 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

Health experts have advised citizens to wear a mask while heading outdoors, whilepatientswithrespiratory illnesses must take more precautions.