Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

The air quality in Mumbai turned 'very poor' on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to 306 microgrammes per cubic metre. After recording the most polluted winter in the last four years, the air quality of the metropolis had begun witnessing better air days since the New Year compared to November-December, 2022. However, it has again slipped back into the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.

'Very poor' air in city for next two days

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city will continue to experience ‘very poor' air for the next two days. The city was enveloped in a blanket of smog in the evening hours on Thursday as a result of the dip in the air quality.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the permissible limit of particulate matter (PM) 10 is 100, and PM 2.5 is 60, but on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a PM10 of 203 and PM2.5 of 127.

Low temperature, weak winds make AQI dip in Mumbai

The city had been recording 'moderate' AQI between 150-200 at the beginning of the month but returned to bad air days yet again. According to Dr Gufran Beig, founder and project director, SAFAR, this air quality is a result of low temperatures and weak winds.

"When the temperature is low, the air does not rise too high which causes the pollutants to remain in the atmosphere. The weak winds also contribute to the increase in the AQI of the city," said Mr Beig.

AQI of different areas in the city

On Thursday the air quality of the city was the worst in Mazagaon (358) followed by Chembur (343), Colaba (317), Malad (311) and Andheri (306), which were in the 'very poor' category. While BKC and Bhandup were in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 211 and 210 respectively.

Mumbai has recorded this winter to be themost polluted in the last four years. In 2021, the PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels were 127and67 respectively.It was 145 and 72 in 2020. While it was at 122 and 59 in 2019. However, from November-December 2022, the average concentration of PM 10 in the city was 155 and PM 2.5 was 89, showing its deterioration over the years.

